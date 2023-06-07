USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 6,100 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,676. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

