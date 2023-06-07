USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 764 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

MAA opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

