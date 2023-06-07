USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $307.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

