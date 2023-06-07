USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $157.11 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $153.81 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

