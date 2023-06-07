USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

