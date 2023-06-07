USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

