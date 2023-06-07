USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

