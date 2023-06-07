USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

