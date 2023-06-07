USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 376,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 273,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,611,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after buying an additional 106,609 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $455,803. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

