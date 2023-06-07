USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.72 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,147 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

