USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.99 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

