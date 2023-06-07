USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,973,048 shares of company stock worth $65,311,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

