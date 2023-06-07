USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.67 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 421,512 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

