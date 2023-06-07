USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

