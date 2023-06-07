USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

