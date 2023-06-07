USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

