USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 67,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $1,831,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,281,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 407,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

