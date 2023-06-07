USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 686 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2 %

JBHT stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

