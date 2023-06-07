USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

