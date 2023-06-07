USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,000 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

