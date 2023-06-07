USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 26,819 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

