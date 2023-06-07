Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. Vai has a total market cap of $55.86 million and $57,336.35 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai's total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Vai's official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

