Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 482,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,889 shares.The stock last traded at $75.62 and had previously closed at $75.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

