Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $33,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

