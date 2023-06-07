Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ventas by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 296,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 26,379.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

