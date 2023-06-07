Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Lara Meisner Sells 499 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Lara Meisner sold 499 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $12,489.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,174.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ VRDN opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.96. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $39.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VRDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
