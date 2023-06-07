Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Lara Meisner Sells 499 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Lara Meisner sold 499 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $12,489.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,174.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75.

On Thursday, March 9th, Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.96. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

