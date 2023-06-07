Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 3rd

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

