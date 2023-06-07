Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 23rd

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

