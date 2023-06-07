Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 23rd

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.