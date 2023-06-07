Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE VGI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth $95,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

