Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

