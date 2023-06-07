VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VSE has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. VSE has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

Featured Stories

