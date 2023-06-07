Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 17,094 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,094 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.33, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.