Wealth Alliance Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Hershey were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $255.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.47. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

