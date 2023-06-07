Wealth Alliance Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 205,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,665,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

