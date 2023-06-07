Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Exponent were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

