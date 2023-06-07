Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Booking were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,765.52.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,708.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,636.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,404.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

