Wealth Alliance Invests $366,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $295.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.27 and its 200 day moving average is $257.05. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

