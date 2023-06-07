Wealth Alliance Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,962,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.68 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

