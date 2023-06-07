Wealth Alliance Purchases 3,655 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.