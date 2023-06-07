Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chemed were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $542.18 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.47.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,469. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.