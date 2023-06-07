Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

CRL opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

