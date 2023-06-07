Wealth Alliance Sells 1,559 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,571,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 100,319,564 shares worth $1,216,553,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

