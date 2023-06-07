Wealth Alliance Sells 20,016 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

