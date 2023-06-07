Wealth Alliance Sells 224 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.