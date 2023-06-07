Wealth Alliance Sells 224 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE NVS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
