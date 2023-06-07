Wealth Alliance Sells 2,481 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000.

SUSA opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $93.06.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

