Wealth Alliance Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 731,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,703,000 after purchasing an additional 557,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,192,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 347,821 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

