Wealth Alliance Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

