Wealth Alliance Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Insider Activity

Aptiv Price Performance

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

