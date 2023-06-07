Wealth Alliance Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.