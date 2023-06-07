WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,336 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 662,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

